Mamelodi Sundowns emerged victorious after a nail-biting MTN8 final match against Cape Town City

The game went down to the wire, ending 1-1 and resulting in a penalty shootout between the teams

Mamelodi Sundowns narrowly won after securing three of the their penalty attempts and Cape Town City only made two

Mamelodi Sundowns stunned fans after they took home the silverware at the MTN8 final on Saturday winning their 20th domestic trophy.

The game ended in a draw and was decided via a penalty shootout. The first four penalties failed to materials.

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured their 20th domestic trophy after winning the MTN8 final. Photo credit: @OfficialPSL

Sundowns emerged victorious after they scored three of their penalties against Cape Town City's two.

Here is what social media users had to say about the situation

@OptaJabu:

"20 - The MTN8 triumph is Sundowns' 20th domestic trophy in the PSL era (11 x League, 4 x FA Cup, 3 x League Cup, 2 x Top 8), the most of any other PSL side. Collection. #MTN8Final2021."

@Nuscher_M:

"Mamelodi Sundowns wins the penalties shootout. I was at the edge of my chair the whole time.

Dankie Onyango."

@MTN8:

"Jubilation for Sundowns as they finally get their hands on Africa’s Richest Domestic Cup competition - #MTN8

#MTN8Final2021 #ItsWafaWafaTime"

