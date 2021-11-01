Antonio Rudiger's current contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season

The defender is yet to commit his future at the club, sparking speculation he could depart

Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid are among the clubs he has been linked with

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has all but confirmed he will be staying at Stamford Bridge beyond next summer after admitting he is happy at the club.

Rudiger has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months, with reports suggesting he has stalled on penning a new deal.

The 28-year-old's current contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the current season and will therefore be free to talk to foreign clubs as early as January over a possible move.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the top European teams understood to be monitoring his situation at the west London club.

However, the German defender appears to have made a decision to remain with Chelsea, hinting that he sees his long-term future with the club.

Speaking during a recent interview, the former Stuttgart and Roma centre-back insisted he is happy at Stamford Bridge, divulging he is in talks with Chelsea chiefs over a new deal.

"The most important thing is that I feel happy here. I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy," the Germany international said as quoted by Metro UK.

"I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina [Granovskaia, a Chelsea director] and my agent," he added.

Rudiger, meanwhile, has played a key role in Thomas Tuchel's team this season, helping the club cement their place on the summit of the Premier League table.

