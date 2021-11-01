Boss Ya Mboka: Willard Katsande Takes a Big Step and Launches His Clothing Line

Willard Katsande's deep love for fashion has catapulted him into making his very own line of clothing for the fans

The label is going to be called Boss Ya Mboka, which is a phrase he says often when he posts snaps on social media

Katsande expressed where he got his love for fashion and is happy to finally be making his dream a reality

Willard Katsande has a passion for fashion and is getting ready to launch his own project. The Sekhukhune United defensive midfielder is going to have his own clothing line, after his famous catchphrase, "Boss Ya Mboka."

Katsande has a healthy following on social media, especially since he started sharing more about what he wears and how he rocks it. Confidence appears to be key for the player, who goes all out with his outfits and wears them proudly.

Willard Katsande has taken the plunge and is bringing his fashion dream to life. Image: @kingsalt31

It takes a lot to make a dream a reality and that's what Katsande is doing. He's been through adversity in his life but he eventually made it to become one of the most respected footballers in Africa. The baller showed off some items from his new clothing line and it looks proper.

“We really want the Boss Ya Mboka fans to also support the business, support your own brother, whether you’re in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, or Angola," said Katsande on PrimeSportswithMahlatse.

KickOff reports that Katsande promises that his clothing will come at an affordable price and he will be selling it online. The baller has also explained that he got his fashion sense from his father, who always advised him to wear his clothes with confidence.

Katsande's interest in fashion is taking him places and he is showing that he has more talent than being a footballer.

