Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Didier Drogba's Premier League record of goal and assist during Man United's win over Tottenham

The 36-year-old found the back of the net and also helped Edison Cavani score another goal to make him the joint-oldest goalscorer and provider

United won the match by 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will travel to Italy to take on Atalanta in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player after Didier Drogba to record a goal and assist in the Premier League.

Drogba's record equalled by Ronaldo

Chelsea legend Drogba set that record in 2014 at the age of 36 and the feat has finally been equalled by Man United striker Ronaldo.

Ronaldo equals Drogba's EPL record Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba are now thw two oldest players in the EPL to score and provide an assist in a single game. Image: Mathew Peters

The Red Devils star produced a five-star performance in United's 3-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring with a beautiful volley on his favourite right-boot to put his team ahead in the first half.

And the Portuguese superstar provided an assist that gave doubled the advantage through the boots of Edison Cavani.

Marcus Rashford who came on for Ronaldo added the third to complete a brilliant display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ronaldo is now just one performance becoming the oldest player to record a goal and assist in a Premier League game.

CR7 scored his fourth league of the season and his seventh in all competitions since re-joining Man United from Juventus in the summer.

