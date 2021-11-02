Former Inter Milan Boss Conte Expected in London to Join Chelsea Rivals

Antonio Conte has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Tottenham after their defeat to Man United

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked as Spurs manager after 17 games in charge in all competitions this season

Former Chelsea boss Conte is now favourite to land the job after he was rejected by Tottenham in the summer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Antonio Conte is believed to be in advanced talks with Tottenham following the sacking of Nuno Espirit Santo, ESPN, Goal.

Nuno's poor season in the Premier League

Spurs have lost have of the Premier League fixtures this season and the defeat to Man United at the Tottenham stadium cost Nuno his job.

Antonio Conte is expected to arrive London to begin negotiations for Spurs job. Image: Marco Canoniero

Source: UGC

Nuno's side also fell short to top English sides including Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham as well as United.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tottenham's official statement of Nuno's sacking

Spurs director Fabio Patrici confirmed the sacking of Nuno in an official statement.

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Conte's possibility of joining Spurs

It is understood that the north London club are now ready to offer former Chelsea boss Conte an 18-month deal.

The Italian gaffer stepped down as Inter Milan boss at the end of last season following a disagreement with Nerrazzuri's hierarchy.

The 52-year-old had a two-year spell with Chelsea and one the Premier League and the FA Cup in each of the seasons.

Former England star names 1 African player who is better than Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski and Benzema

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a former England international Chris Sutton has showered praises on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, claiming the Egyptian player is the world’s best player right now.

Salah has been in sensational form for Premier League club Liverpool this season and he scored a wonder-goal in the 5-0 rout of Watford over the weekend.

After scoring one of the most memorable goals in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again.

The 29-year-old scored yet another breathtaking goal while setting up two other goals in the massive win over Watford.

In his reaction, ex-England star Sutton says the player is currently the best player and Liverpool should quickly offer him a contract.

Source: Briefly.co.za