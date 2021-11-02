Kaizer Chiefs have been in good form lately and it's thanks to Keagan Dolly's creative brilliance in the DStv Premiership

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has identified Dolly as a threat and his team will work hard to handle him in the match

Keagan Dolly has been going on a good run lately and even got himself a place back into the Bafana Bafana squad for the qualifiers

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is looking ahead to the clash with Kaizer Chiefs and has identified which player he has to look out for in the opposition. He revealed that his side's goal will be to subdue Keagan Dolly so that they can get all three points.

Steve Barker's side has had a great start to the league and currently occupy the second position. Stellenbosch has played eight matches in the DStv Premiership and are yet to lose a game. They are three points off first place, behind the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Keagan Dolly has been identified as a huge threat and target against Stellenbosch FC. Image: @KickOffMagazine

The experienced coach singled out the Bafana Bafana midfielder, who is also the frontman in Chiefs' newfound form according to KickOff.

"I think he's obviously showing the quality that he has and that everyone knows he possesses. We know we can't allow him the freedom and space, especially in the final third," said Barker.

Things are going well for Keagan Dolly and he has regained a place back in the Bafana Bafana squad who will face Ghana and Zimbabwe in the next World Cup qualifiers according to SowetanLIVE. Barker also pointed out that Kaizer Chiefs are doing much better.

"These are signs of a team that is well-coached and it is starting to show at Chiefs. There are a number of players we have got to be aware of, but yes, Keagan does pose a big threat for us," said the coach.

Stuart Baxter drops Keagan Dolly's weight loss "secret"

Briefly News previously reported that when Keagan Dolly first joined Kaizer Chiefs, there was a lot of excitement in the air from fans as they looked forward to having some creativity in the midfield.

A big talking point though was his weight, as he looked a little chunkier than he did before. As a footballer, there's always pressure to be match fit and that also comes with keeping a healthy weight.

After working hard, Dolly shed the weight very quickly and now coach Stuart Baxter has revealed how the number 10 did it.

"He's worked hard. I can't take responsibility, I think from the coach comes inspiration, from the player comes motivation," said Baxter, according to a report by KickOff.

