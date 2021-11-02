Orlando Pirates haven't won a game since beating Chippa United and will be hoping to change their fortunes today

The Soweto club will be looking for three points against an in-form Sekhukhune United side in the DStv Premiership

Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi spoke ahead of the game and wants a victory against the Limpopo-based football team

Orlando Pirates have been on a winless streak in their last few games and will be looking for a victory against Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership today at 5:30pm. Sekhukhune have just come off the back of a win against AmaZulu and will be looking to replicate that.

Bucs co-coach Mandla Ncikazi knows that the team is under pressure to start producing results and says that he wants a win today. Orlando Pirates are currently sitting at seventh position in the DStv Premiership just behind their bitter Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

Mandla Ncikazi knows that the pressure is on and wants nothing but a win. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

"We have a responsibility to keep the team in the right spirits. We have a responsibility to see the light when everybody sees darkness. The players look in a good shape and a good state of mind," said Ncikazi on Orlando Pirates' Twitter account.

"We just have to display that on the field of play and get the points. It's really a must to win this game," he continued.

Orlando Pirates fans reacted to the footage that was posted of Ncikazi speaking ahead of the match. Check out the comments below:

@Masilelabongan5 said:

"Things will turn around, let's be patient. Mandla Ncikazi is a good coach."

@Thandeka__teez commented:

"As supporters, we should prepare ourselves for a draw. It's better than being heartbroken."

@SbuMasang said:

"Your words are the opposite of what is happening in the field of play."

Orlando Pirates fans react to the frustrating winless streak

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates have had a bit of a frustrating time lately and haven't been able to bag a win in the DStv Premiership in the last four games.

Their last victory came against Chippa United, where an impressive display saw them winning the game 3-1 back in September. The Bucs' draw against Royal AM means that they have gone the whole of October without winning in the DStv Premiership.

The club has been collecting mostly draws and the fans are beginning to get impatient with how things are going. Being one of the Soweto giants clubs and part of the "big three", expectations are high for Orlando Pirates and their fans expect way more from them.

After their latest draw, the fans took to social media to discuss how they felt.

