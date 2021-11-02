Bongani Zungu's Amiens Manager Opens Up, Player Reportedly Has Weight Issues

Bongani Zungu's problems seem set to continue as the player now faces an issue with his current weight in professional football

According to Zungu's manager at Amiens, Zungu is not fit and does not have the physique needed to compete

This issue places the player's future in jeopardy as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Amiens

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu is back at his parent club Amiens after going on loan to Rangers but he is struggling to get back into shape. The player has not been able to feature for Amiens and his manager Philippe Hinschberger opened up about the issue.

Zungu's fitness has also caused a problem for him in not being selected for the national team. He #hasn't played a competitive game of football since featuring for Rangers in April for the Scottish Premier League.

Bongani Zungu's woes seem to continue as he now is unable to feature for Amiens. Image: Robert Perry - Pool

Source: Getty Images

"Bongani Zungu is not ready at all to play. His issue is that he has a weight problem. He's been working on this for a while and he's now on more than just one session a day. I've spoken to him about it, but the player himself must take charge," said Hinschberger, according to Daily Record.

Goal reports that Hinschberger says that the technical team is doing everything they can to bring Bongani back to full fitness. He stated that the player remains good on the ball but his weight is not up to standard for a professional footballer.

Zungu is now in the last 12 months of his contract and his lack of playing time might put his feature at risk. He also had a hard time at Rangers, despite getting a medal for their unbeaten season in the league.

Bongani Zungu's market value drops lower than some PSL players

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African footballer Bongani Zungu has had a tough spell recently in his career and his current worth is now starting to reflect it.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player was poised to have a great career after he moved to Europe but now things are different.

After leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, Zungu went off to Portugal and then moved to France. However, in the short space of two years, things have drastically changed for the player and he's not rated as highly as he once was.

Zungu began his professional career at the University of Pretoria before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013. 'Ben 10' became one of the hottest midfielders in the Premier Soccer League while with the Brazilians, according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za