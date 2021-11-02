There's some trouble in paradise for former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro and his estranged wife Thando Maseko

The couple lived a life of luxury together but now it has come to an end, with Maseko kicking Ndoro out of their home in Johannesburg

Ndoro's family is touched by this and are disappointed that their son has lost his hard work to his estranged wife

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Orlando Pirates man Tendai Ndoro is going through a rough patch and has been kicked out of home by his wife Thando Maseko. The couple lived a life of luxury together but have been no strangers to controversy in the past.

Ndoro and Maseko lived together in a fancy estate called Kyalami in Johannesburg. The estate is known for all its lovely amenities, including a dam, tennis courts, outdoor gyms and more. Kyalami is also protected 24/7 by top-notch security.

Tendai Ndoro and his estranged wife, Thando Maseko. Image: @Economic_Rebel

Source: Twitter

The South African reports that the couple had a fall out which led to Maseko kicking Ndoro out of their lux home. Not only that, but she seized all of his assets in the process, leaving him with nothing.

"It appears Ndoro’s property in South Africa is not registered in his name so when things were not going well with his wife, he was kicked out of their Kyalami Estate home. The biggest mistake he made was not registering the house and cars in his name and that will be his downfall," said a source to Zimbabwean publication B-Metro.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to the publication, Ndoro's family back in Bulawayo are distraught by the news because their son has lost things that he was worked hard for in his career. The couple has also made headlines in the past, due to domestic violence allegations and a fake marriage certificate.

Gabadinho Mhango gets into trouble with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango was recently in the headlines for not being able to make a payment during a night out.

Now, more details have emerged from that fateful night and the footballer finds himself in a pickle with OnlyFans star Wandi Ndlovu. After their night out in Pretoria, they wanted to change their location to Sandton because there was apparently a place open past curfew.

They stopped for petrol at the garage and that's when things started going wrong.

"I got out to get some fresh air and as I tried to get in, Gabadinho drove over my foot. I screamed in pain but he wouldn't stop the car," said Wandi to Daily Sun.

Source: Briefly.co.za