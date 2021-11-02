Tottenham mistakenly posted the unveiling of Antonio Conte as their new manager days after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked

Spurs social media team quickly deleted the social media post as an official announcement is yet to be made by the north London club

The Italian tactician is expected to sign an 18-month deal worth £15million a few months after leaving his job as Inter Milan boss

Tottenham quickly deleted a post on Twitter as it showed Antonio Conte holding up Spurs shirt as the club's new boss, The Sun.

What the story is

There has been speculation that the Italian gaffer is the prime candidate for the vacant managerial position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham post Conte holding up team's shirt and quickly deleted it to the despiar fans. Photo by The Sun

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked as manager of the Lily Whites following their 3-0 loss to Manchester United over the weekend.

But things have been blown out of proportion after the club's social media team posted a photo of Conte being unveiled with an official announcement being made.

What fans said

And this has generated several reactions from fans of the Premier League club as there has been an outpour of emotions on Twitter.

One fan said:

"Spurs even bottled the Conte announcement lmfao."

A second added:

"No way the admin has messed up the big Conte announcement."

Conte is supposed to sign an 18-month deal with spurs worth £15million and the 52-year-old will resume work immediately when his work permit is ready.

Tottenham will be filing out on Thursday's Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse and Conte is expected to be at the dugout in his first game in charge.

Conte expected in London to complete switch to Tottenham

