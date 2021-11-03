Atalanta vs Man United group F Champions League tie ended in a 2-2 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice in either half of the clash to bag a point for United

The result leaves United top of the pool with seven points on level with Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo was Man United's saviour once again as he struck a sensational brace to secure a vital point for the Red Devils against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

United went into the Tuesday, November 2, Group F clash off a 3-0 encouraging win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's charges were unable to build on the momentum as they were forced to settle for a draw in Italy.

Solskjaer rang a couple of changes to his team that made the starting XI at Atleti Azzuri d'Italia, with Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba featuring.

Despite the Red Devils having a bright start in the early exchanges, it was Atalanta who lit up the match with a 12th-minute opener via Josip Illic who opened his body before slamming a low shot towards the bottom left.

United nearly responded immediately through Ronaldo only for Musso to come out quickly to fend off the danger.

The Portuguese went on to equalise for his side on the stroke of halftime, firing home from Bruno Fernandes' backheel assist.

Duvan Zapata restored the lead for the hosts just 10 minutes after the break, with the goal given after a VAR review.

With the match destined for a defeat for United, Ronaldo made it 2-2 for the visitors as he pounced on a dropping ball to snatch a crucial point for the Manchester outfit.

The result leaves Ole's men top of the group with seven points and a golden chance to qualify for the knock out round of the European competition.

The Red Devils will now shift their focus to their upcoming EPL meeting with rivals Man City on Saturday, November 6, at Old Trafford.

