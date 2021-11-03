Top 8 Best-Paid Managers in The Premier League After Antonio Conte Arrival

Antonio Conte is understood to have been handed a lucrative 18-month contract at Tottenham

The deal is thought to be worth a staggering £15million (about KSh 2.2 billion) per year

The wages now have Conte joint-second among the top-earning managers in the Premier League

Man City's Pep Guardiola remains the highest-paid boss in the EPL with £20m per year

Antonio Conte has already joined the elite club of best-paid managers in the Premier League following his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte is understood to have been handed a lucrative 18-month contract at Tottenham.

Conte was confirmed new Tottenham boss barely 48 hours after the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Briefly News reported Espirito was shown the door after registering a string of poor results that saw him pick just five wins in the league in 10 matches.

The Portuguese will now be succeeded by Conte who has been out of a job since quitting Inter Milan in the summer.

Incidentally, Conte was in the frame to take over Spurs at the time but he is understood to have rejected the job.

Antonio Conte's contract

However, in a sudden turn of events, the veteran Italian tactician has accepted to take charge at the north London club for the next 18 months.

The Sun reports the 52-year-old put pen to paper on the contract thought to be worth £15million (around KSh 2.2 billion) per year.

When narrowed down, that works out at around £290,000 per week for the new Tottenham manager.

It is understood the lucrative deal puts him on a level grade as Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp who extended his deal at Anfield back in December 2019.

Man City's Pep Guardiola still leads the way among the EPL's highest-paid managers, with the Spaniard believed to be pocketing a staggering £20 million (about KSh 3 billion) per year.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa are also among the best-paid boss in the English topflight.

Here are the top eight best-paid EPL bosses (wages per year):

1. Pep Guardiola (Man City) - £20m

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - £15m

3. Antonio Conte (Tottenham) - £15m

4. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) - £10m

5. Marcelo Biesla (Leeds) - £8m

6. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man United) - £7.5m

7. Rafa Benitez (Everton) - £7m

8. Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) - £7m

