Orlando Pirates are still going through a rough patch but managed to grab a win in the DStv Premiership league

The fans' frustrations with the team are growing and they are getting impatient with the lack of flow in the team

Social media users reacted to the win against Sekhukhune United and shared their thoughts about the game

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Orlando Pirates were looking for a win against Sekhukhune United and they got it. The Buccaneers won 2-1 against SU and had to hold on in the dying minutes of the game to avoid conceding again.

Before the game, interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said that a win would be crucial for the Bucs. He said that they wanted nothing less than a win and they knew that they had to pick up all three points. The good result sees Pirates picking up, grabbing a win finally in their last five games.

Orlando Pirates have failed to win their last five games in the DStv Premiership. Image: @orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Mzansi social media users who are Orlando Pirates fans are happy with the result but others are still not convinced. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Justine889401 said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Can you please give us Liverpool just wanna see something!"

@KamoheloDzero commented:

"Mabasa will cost many coaches their jobs if they continue trusting him let's be honest."

@_sunogo said:

"How Makaringe gets to play 90 minutes in a Pirates shirt is beyond baffling. This guy offers us nothing, it's like we are one man down whenever he is on the pitch."

@Goodman_Bar commented:

"Others lost because they waiting to win on Saturday."

@Zama_ZA_ said:

"We won but I'm still not convinced, some players are just average. We signed every player that was available in the market."

Orlando Pirates fans react to advancing in CAFCC competition

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates have advanced to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup and their fans reacted to the news on social media. The Bucs won 1-0 in their encounter against Diables Noirs and it was a goal from Happy Jele that got them through.

Sometimes in sports, the most important thing is getting the result and getting the job done. This is exactly what Orlando Pirates did in the game by scoring early and holding on until the end of the match to get the results.

Usually, fans get excited when their favourite team wins but Orlando Pirates fans were not entirely convinced by the performance.

Source: Briefly.co.za