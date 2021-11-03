Kaizer Chiefs' unbeaten run has been ended by Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership, much to fans' horror

The fans are disappointed that they have not picked up all three points in order to compete for the top spot in the league

Many took to the timeline to comment about how they felt and some criticised Stuart Baxter once again for his tactics

Kaizer Chiefs' good run has come to an end after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday afternoon. Amakhosi had been unbeaten in their last four in the league but the celebrations came to an end and they had to come back to reality.

A stellar out of the box goal by Ashley du Preez saw Stellenbosch take the lead in the first half and Chiefs could not come back from that. Stellenbosch are currently unbeaten in the league and are now in second place, level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns who have two games in hand.

Kaizer Chiefs players look on after the disappointing result against Stellenbosch. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs fans were starting to get optimistic about the season but the loss has forced them to re-evaluate what's been happening in the team. Many reacted on social media and had a lot to say. Check out the comments below:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"You seriously thought we will win with Mathoho and Cardoso?... Clearly, we don't have a coach here."

@Tobisani1 commented:

"Very disappointing result after two games in a row. This inconsistency is unacceptable. We need to win such games if we want to compete."

@_sunogo said:

"I'm a Kaizer Chiefs fan for 30 years and I think Baxter needs more time. He is a great tactician and players love him."

@aey_dear commented:

"This thing of Kaizer Chiefs behaving like load shedding this time we're on, winning and scoring goals and next time we're off should stop."

