Pitso Mosimane continues to do the most in the football world and has been nominated for an award by the IFFHS

The award is for the Manager of the Year and Mosimane is nominated alongside big coaches such as Zidane and Guardiola

Social media users rejoiced with the news and are happy that the coach is being recognised for his huge efforts

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pitso Mosimane has been nominated for the prestigious Manager of the Year award by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

Mosimane is nominated alongside some big names in football coaching, such as coach Zinedine Zidane and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The South African coach has won four titles with Al Ahly since joining the club with a surprise move in 2020.

Pitso Mosimane is being recognised for his efforts in the world of football. Image: Stringer/Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

KickOff reports that Pitso Mosimane is the most decorated coach in the DStv Premiership and he has also achieved an amazing feat by winning back to back CAF Champions League trophies with the Egyptian team Al Ahly.

Mosimane took to social media to extend his gratitude for being nominated for the prestigious award. He wrote on Twitter:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated amongst the masterminds of football in this generation. Thank you to my team for the constant support."

Mzansi social media users reacted to the positive news and showed Mosimane some support. Check out the reactions below:

@Zola34600529 said:

"Alongside Pep and Zidane but Pitso achieved a lot to compare those 2 last season. Let's wait and see."

@KeMariri commented:

"Hope he wins it... That man works hard and the results show."

@NgwakoAlbert3 said:

"Well-deserved nomination coach Pitso. I think he has worked hard."

@mokone_eddie commented:

"They must just give Sheik Pitso his trophy now."

Pitso Mosimane congratulated his team after a hard-earned win

Briefly News previously reported that it's only the start of the Egyptian Premier League but every result is important. Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly got a hard-earned three points against National Bank yesterday and the coach is congratulating his team for fighting hard to get the win.

Al Ahly won their first match of the league against Ismaily SC and it was an emphatic 4-0 victory that saw Percy Tau netting twice on his sensational debut. This time, however, things didn't come too easily and Al Ahly had to fight for the win.

Pitso Mosimane captioned his post on Twitter:

"Hard-earned victory! Well done guys, we march on."

Source: Briefly.co.za