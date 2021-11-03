Paul Scholes has suggested Paul Pogba needs to be babysat following his performance against Atalanta

The Man United legend accused the Frenchman of always trying to show his strength on the ball which almost cost his team a goal

The Red Devils had to comeback from behind twice to earn a draw with their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals

Paul Scholes has launched another verbal attack on Paul Pogba claiming the Man United midfielder needs to be babysat, Sport Bible.

The Frenchman was not too impressive in United's hard-earned 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League.

United had to comeback from behind twice to seal a point at the Stadio di Bergamo after Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata scored for the home side.

Paul Scholes has insisted that Paul Pogba needs to be spoken to always due to his fancy style of play. Photo by Mathew Peters

Pogba made a horrible error that almost cost the Red Devils conceding but a timely intervention from Eric Bailly saved Pogba's blushes.

After 68 minutes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substituted the France international for Nemaja Matic as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late goal to keep United on top of Group F.

What Scholes said about Pogba

Scholes did not mince words when he made an assessment of Pogba at the Stadio di Bergamo as the legendary midfielder told BT Sport:

"How old he? 28? He's a really experienced player. But he's one of them that will get to 35 and be exactly the same.

"He'll still be doing the stupid stuff where he's stud rolling the ball, holding people off showing how strong and skillful he is.

"The biggest thing with Paul is his concentration. He goes away with the fairies at times.

"You think of the Juventus team he played in, where he was brilliant and was why we signed him.

"The experience around him - [Andrea] Pirlo, [Giorgi] Chiellini, [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Gianluigi] Buffon, an aggressive manager...

"He will need that treatment until he's 35."

Scholes slams Pogba for being red carded during Man United's embarrassing loss to Liverpool

Meanwhile, our trusted Nigerian source Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Scholes has stated that Paul Pogba should not play for Manchester United again after adding to the club's problems when he came in as a substitute during the loss to Liverpool, The Sun, Metro.

The Red Devils legend believes that the two key incidents that made United concede a fifth goal and Pogba's sending off are totally unacceptable.

The French midfielder who was kept on the bench in the first half came in for Mason Greenwood at the start of the second period.

