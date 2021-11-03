Keagan Dolly and Percy Tau have been selected for the Bafana Bafana final squad to face Zimbabwe and Ghana

Bafana Bafana will be hoping to make it into the next round and the attacking players will be a much-needed boost

Keagan Dolly especially is returning to the national team after a long absence after facing some injury problems

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has selected his final 24-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Zimbabwe. Keagan Dolly made the final cut and so has Percy Tau, who recently had some injury problems.

Dolly has been superb for Kaizer Chiefs lately and this has earned him a place back in the squad. The player had previously fallen down the pecking order after having some injury issues of his own, leading to him not featuring much for both club and country.

Portuguese-based defender Thibang Phete has also made the squad and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams will be leading the team once again according to The Citizen. South Africa will be playing against Zimbabwe on 11 November and will face Ghana three days later.

Bafana Bafana are currently leading Group G with 10 points while Ghana have nine points from the same number of games, The South African reports. Only the winner of the group will make it to the next stage to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Currently, Ghana are the only threat to Bafana Bafana as they also will be looking to get a place in the next round. Bafana Bafana are looking dangerous and Dolly will hopefully had some depth to the young squad, as well as some much-needed national team experience.

Kaizer Chiefs is the most represented team for Bafana Bafana

Kaizer Chiefs have had an impressive run of form lately and it is starting to show through the national football team.

Amakhosi have the most players in the Bafana Bafana squad, showing that they are steady on their way to reclaiming their former glory. Kaizer Chiefs have had quite the turnaround after having a lacklustre start to the season.

Their recent domestic form has seen Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos selecting no less than five players for his provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, according to KickOff.

