Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Man United Prestigious Award for 2nd Time on the Roll

Cristiano Ronaldo has won his second consecutive player of the month award for English giants Manchester United

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner beat David de Gea and Marcus Rashford to second and third place respectively

The Portugal international was on target against Tottenham in the Premier League and Villarreal and Atalanta in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United Player for the Month of October despite the club's poor form, Sports Keeda, Twitter.

How fans voted for Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar who won the September edition was voted ahead of Marcus Rashford and David de Gea to scoop the accolade.

The 36-year-old got 57% of the votes from United faithful while goalkeeper De Gea and Rashford had 30% and 13% respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins his second consecutive Manchester United player of the month. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

United dropped to fifth on the Premier League table following their poor run of form on the domestic scene.

United's season in the month of October

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the beginning of October and recorded a 4-2 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's woes were compounded following the 5-0 thrashing at the hands Liverpool at Old Trafford before a face-saving 3-0 win at Tottenham where Ronaldo found the back of the net.

The Spurs win also saw Ronaldo provide an assist for Edison Cavano making him the joint oldest scorer and provider in a Premier League match after Chelsea's Didier Drogba.

However, Solskjaer's men have remained resolute in the Champions League with successes over Villarreal and Atalanta as Ronaldo scored two late goals to earn a vital win.

Ronaldo hits back at critics

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to criticism from fans of Manchester United with the Portugal international claiming that he will not allow the lashes of the supporters to affect his games.

Manchester United fans were angry after their big home defeat against Liverpool in a Premier League game played at Anfield in which Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to score.

Mohamed Salah turned Old Trafford to a party ground for himself as the Egypt international scored three goals against one of the best goalkeepers in the world David de Gea.

