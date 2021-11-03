Ronaldo has told his Man United teammates there is always room to improve following their 2-2 draw against Atalanta

The Portuguese scored a stunning brace to help the Red Devils secure a crucial point in the Champions League

He will be looking to continue his impressive form when United take on rivals Man City at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his Man United teammates a rallying call after their 2-2 hard-fought Champions League win over Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in perfect shape against Atalanta as he struck twice to help United secure a vital point. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United were unable to build on their newfound momentum during their trip to Italy on Tuesday, November 2, settling a frustrating draw away from home.

The Red Devils had to rely on Ronaldo's brace to secure the vital point, with the Portuguese striking in either half of the encounter.

Josip Ilicic scored the opener for Atalanta in the 12th minute before Ronaldo restored parity on the stroke of halftime.

Duvan Zapata made it 2-1 for the hosts shortly after the break, with the United attacker completing his brace with a stunning finish to ensure both teams share the spoils.

Ronaldo has now taken time to assess his side's performance against the Italian side, insisting the team must improve and adapt.

"The beginning was tough, Atalanta have a fantastic coach and they know what to do. I knew when I played in Juventus. We did our job well. We are lucky I scored but that's football," Mirror UK quoted Ronaldo saying.

"We still have to improve. We have different players and different systems. We have to adapt but it will take time. We have time to improve," he added.

Meanwhile, the United icon will be hoping to continue with his impressive run of form when the Red Devils take on rivals Man City at Old Trafford this Saturday, November 6.

