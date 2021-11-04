Man City vs Club Brugge ended in a 4-1 win for the English club following a classic second-half display at the Etihad

Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all got their names on the scoresheet

The Citizens are now top of Group A after Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 2-2 draw by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig

Manchester City thrashed FC Brugge 4-1 to move ahead of Paris Saint-Germain at the summit of Group A in their Champions League encounter.

The Premier League champions had a slow start into the game but rallied back to get the needed win over the Belgian side.

Manchester City were too good for Club Brugge in their Champions League fixture at the Etihad as they won by 4-1.

Summary of the game

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 15 minutes with a simple tap-in into an empty net after Joao Cancelo's cross flashed across the face of goal.

Brugge came back into the game two minutes later as Charles De Ketelaere's shot was turned into the net by John Stones to restore parity.

Both sides went into the break equal but Pep Guardiola's side came out smoking in the second period of the game.

Cancelo turned provider for the second time in the game as he helped Riyad Mahrez score from a free header to make it 2-1.

It was another easy goal for Raheem Sterling who was on hand to tap in a cross from Ilkay Gundogan to make it 3-1.

Cancelo completed a hat-trick of assists as Gabriel Jesus completed the scoring as the Belgians lost by 4-1 at the Etihad.

Carabao Cup: West Ham eliminate holders Man City after penalties

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that reigning Carabao Cup champions Man City have been dumped out of the tournament after falling to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The tie had to be settled via post-match penalties after ending in a stalemate in regulation time. West Ham set up a date with City in the round of 16 encounter after seeing off Man United.

The David Moyes tutored side headed into the Wednesday, October 27, clash off a fine run of results that has seen them beat Everton, Genk and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, they knew too well of the task that lay ahead, with City making this particular competition a hallmark of their success under Pep Guardiola - having lifted it four times in a row.

