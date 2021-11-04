Mamelodi Sundowns head co-coach Rulani Mokwena is proud of his players for working hard for every single game

The tactician opened up about how Sundowns manage to keep so many clean sheets and avoid conceding goals

Mokwena also lauded his players for taking their careers seriously and commended them for their fighting spirit

Mamelodi Sundowns have sealed yet another victory in the DStv Premiership and this time it was a 1-0 win against Ernst Middendorp's Maritzburg United. Sundowns have still not conceded a goal in the league and now have bagged 8 clean sheets in a row.

Co-coach Rulani Mokwena has now revealed just how they do it and Masandawana remains unbeaten in the DStv Premiership so far. The clubs look to be serious about their title defence as they occupy the top spot with a game in hand.

"They take their careers very seriously so, everything you see is a result of the profile and hard work of these amazing football players," said Mokwena as quoted by KickOff.

Mokwena said that the game belongs to the players and it is their discipline and commitment which is helping them play so well in the league this season. The club also recently won the MTN8, a title that has eluded them for many years.

"When you want to write history, you have a clear understanding that nothing is born from nothing and nothing returns to nothing. Compliments to the group, not just the defence but the entire group for being in positions of working extremely hard," said Mokwena according to a report by Soccer Laduma.

Mamelodi Sundowns' next match in the DStv Premiership will be against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the standings.

Mamelodi Sundowns staff rewarded for winning MTN8, prize money shared

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns recently clinched the MTN8 trophy, which is a title that has eluded them for many years. The club's top guns have decided that the prize money will be shared amongst the squad and technical staff for their amazing efforts.

The decision to share the prize money amongst the staff is because of their bonus structure for their players and coaches. The policy seems to be working for them as they were promised to share league prize money when they've won it in the past.

According to Soccer Laduma, the reward is well-deserved by the squad and the coaches who have led Sundowns to glory in the cup competition. Their target, however, remains to win the DStv Premiership once again and compete for the CAF Champions League title.

