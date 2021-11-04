The Soweto Derby will be taking place this weekend and Andries Sebola has given insight into what he thinks will happen

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be looking for three points after having a tricky start to the DStv Premiership season

Stuart Baxter will be celebrating a milestone on the day and will also be looking to bag it with a much-needed win

The Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is going to be taking place this weekend and it surely will be a mouthwatering encounter as usual. Both clubs will be looking to get all three points in the DStv Premiership and are sitting very close to each other on the log.

The derby has been a must-watch game for many years in South African history and this time will be no different. With both clubs having some trouble in the league this season, a win will be crucial for both to show that they mean business.

Andries Sebola gave his two cents about the upcoming Soweto Derby. Image: @KickOffMagazine

KickOff reports that former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola says Kaizer Chiefs' recent loss to Stellenbosch may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Sebola has featured in his own fair share of Soweto derbies.

"Both teams were on fire, so I think we will see goals in the weekend's derby, it will not end with a draw. At the moment both teams are scoring goals. We can say Chiefs are under pressure, but going into a derby doesn't mean form must be thrown out the window," said Sebola.

Meanwhile, Stuart Baxter is preparing to reach a milestone on the day of the match according to SuperSport. The coach is set to reach a century of matches on the touchline for Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.

Baxter recently returned to the club and has previously won titles with Kaizer Chiefs. He will surely be hoping for a win.

Orlando Pirates paused their poor form with a win against Sekhukhune United

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates were looking for a win against Sekhukhune United and they got it. The Buccaneers won 2-1 against SU and had to hold on in the dying minutes of the game to avoid conceding again.

Before the game, interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said that a win would be crucial for the Bucs. He said that they wanted nothing less than a win and they knew that they had to pick up all three points. The good result sees Pirates picking up, grabbing a win finally in their last five games.

Mzansi social media users who are Orlando Pirates fans are happy with the result but others are still not convinced.

