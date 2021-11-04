Mamelodi Sundowns fans are delighted and congratulating midfielder Neo Maema for bagging a Man of the Match award

The young footballer was handed the accolade as they beat Maritzburg United 1-0 on Wednesday night in the DStv Premiership

Many Masandawana fans are praising the former Bloemfontein Celtic player as the Tshwane giants remain unbeaten in the league so far

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Neo Maema was voted as the Man of the Match in their 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilians remain unbeaten in the league and they are yet to concede a goal out of eight matches in the season so far. The club headed online to share an important update regarding their clash, which was staged at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians' family and football fans from Mzansi are now sharing their reactions to the social media post. Sundowns wrote:

“Neo Maema's fine form continues as he picked up the #DStvPrem Man of the Match award for his performance tonight!”

Mamelodi Sundowns fans are congratulating Neo Maema. Image: @Masandawana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BhekiZondi10 said:

I'm a Chiefs fan but this boy is going far, I'm telling you.”

@624Money said:

“Every time someone starts a sentence with "I am a Chiefs fan," on this account, I stop reading whatever they wrote right on the spot.”

@Ndivhuwo108 said:

“I didn’t watch last night's game but I saw him last week... he is now transformed to a quality RB.”

@Zmaokwa9936 said:

“All PSL teams are sleeping too much and iSundowns ayilona iqhatha elibindayo ukuty kumele uvuke emaqandeni buka nje Maritzburg idlale kahlee but wrong sub from ucoach wabo.”

@AlexLeonSerero said:

“I thank the person who opted for this guy. What a player, pure class Jali, Coetzee, Neo, Kapinga, Zwane. I can take on Ahly with these boys together.”

@RowenMzuku said:

“I want him to play alongside Kapinga, I am anticipating a blast of football.”

@Moankhisin said:

“That’s my boy, Neo. The last time we had a left-footed play-maker was during Dillon Sheppard. Before that, it was Siaka Tiene. The Sundowns future is in good hands.”

