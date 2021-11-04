The DStv Premiership has been nothing short of entertaining this season with players showing off their best form

There have been standout performances from Peter Shalulile, Keagan Dolly and Ashley du Preez, to name a few

Mzansi social media users and football fans commented with their thoughts on who they think the best in the league are

The current edition of the DStv Premiership is hot and heavy with players showing the best of their capabilities. Mamelodi Sundowns are currently at the top of the table, with Stellenbosch following closely at second.

Football Twitter account @soccerzera asked a question to the fans that started a hot debate on the social media streets. They tweeted:

"Based on current form, who is the best player in the DStv Premiership?"

Social media users started thinking about the season so far and which player has impressed them. The post soon got a number of comments with the fans' thoughts about who the best player is so far. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"I'm a Pirates fan but I can give it to Shalulile... Without thinking twice."

@lusani_malinga commented:

"I hate to say it because he is not from my team, it's Shalulile. That guy reminds me of Drogba. He is always at the right place at right time. He is just a marvel to watch."

@TTsike said:

"Linda Mntambo, Neo Maema, Ashley du Preez, Thamisanqa Gabuza and Dolly are my nominees."

@IzzyboyM commented:

"Neo Maema stats look impressive for someone with so few minutes... I was gonna say Keagan Dolly or Shalulile... But I go with Maema."

@Xolani_27 said:

"All Sundowns players, their technical team, the cleaners, drivers, chefs and Tlopie."

Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Neo Maema's good performance

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns winger Neo Maema was voted as the Man of the Match in their 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilians remain unbeaten in the league and they are yet to concede a goal out of eight matches in the season so far. The club headed online to share an important update regarding their clash, which was staged at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians' family and football fans from Mzansi are now sharing their reactions to the social media post. Sundowns wrote:

“Neo Maema's fine form continues as he picked up the #DStvPrem Man of the Match award for his performance tonight!”

