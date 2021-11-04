Cristiano Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or five good times, while Michael Jordan bagged basketball’s MVP award five times during his career

Following Ronaldo’s goals against Atalanta in the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likened the striker to the Basketball legend

Facts show that Jordan received £1.32billion from sponsorships with the likes of Nike, Hanes and Gatorade

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was compared to basketball legend Michael Jordan by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his brace vs Atalanta, SunSport reports.

The superstar scored a late goal to ensure United got a crucial point in Italy to remain on top of their Champions’ League group.

The 36-year-old has been impressive since his return to the Premier League club during the summer as he has continued to score crucial goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his very first Ballon d'or award. Photo: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

After the game, Solskjaer declared via MEN:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“You play for Manchester United or the Chicago Bulls because you can come up with these moments.

“I’m sure the Chicago Bulls didn’t mind having Michael Jordan. And that’s what Cristiano is like for us."

How does Ronaldo match with Jordan?

The basketball star retired in 2003 following a 19-year glorious career to make him remain one of US greatest sports men ever.

Jordan was a six-time NBA winner with the Chicago Bulls and was named the Most Valuable player in the league for five times.

Forbes claim Jordan banked a staggering £1.32billion from sponsorships with the likes of Nike, Hanes and Gatorade.

His link-up with Nike, in particular the Air Jordan trainer that bears his name, he pocketed him around £1billion since 1984.

All that means his income last year of £95m was still higher than Ronaldo.

Boasting a financial portfolio that dwarfs that of Ronaldo, Michael Jordan who is the owner of Charlotte Hornets has a net worth is set at a mind-blowing £1.2 billion, compared to that of the Red Devils' star's £367 million.

Study claims Ronaldo is immune to pressure

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is immune to pressure as his performance level remains the same according to a study by SciSports team following a research at university KU Leuven.

A 7,000-minute data was analysed are regards how Ronaldo performs during time of criticisms or pressure, Flipboard reports.

The Portuguese superstar scored a brace to help Manchester United earn a crucial point against Atalanta, including a last gasp effort to end the tie 2-2.

Since he returned to the Premier League club, Ronaldo has showed immense contribution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that Rio Ferdinand was full of praises for the player.

Source: Briefly.co.za