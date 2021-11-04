Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday scored a brace for Manchester United against Atalanta in Champions League

Gabriel Agbonlahor has hailed the Portugal international claiming that fans should tender an apology to him

Ronaldo will want to shine in Manchester United's next Premier League game against Manchester City

Gabriel Agbonlahor who was a former Premier League star has explained that fans owe Manchester United big forward Cristiano Ronaldo an apology following his brace at Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an impressive day in office in Italy last Tuesday as the Portuguese twice saved Manchester United from a defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League.

His second goal at the death against the Italian giants made all Manchester United fans happy as it gave them a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by Marcio Machado

But before the Champions League game, Cristiano Ronaldo was criticized by some fans most especially after the home embarrassing defeat against Liverpool.

And what happened in their next game?

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates however redeemed themselves by beating Tottenham in their next Premier League game before travelling to Italy to face Atalanta.

According to the report on Metro and talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor explained that Cristiano Ronaldo should not always be the target for Manchester United fans always.

Gabriel Agbonlahor's comment about Cristiano Ronaldo

‘'Whenever they need a goal, he’s there, isn’t he? But how many times are they going to need him to get them out of jail?’

‘'Why is it always him that has to come up with a world class finish?

'‘Probably a lot of people need to apologise really about the way they spoke about Ronaldo that he’s going to be the problem.''

Ole Solskjaer Compares Ronaldo With Top Basketball Legend After Brace Against Atalanta

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Ole Solskjaer who is Manchester United manager compared Cristiano Ronaldo with Basketball legend Michael Jordan following his impressive performance on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that he is a reliable forward as his brace saved the Red Devils from a defeat against Italian side Atalanta in Champions League tie that ended 2-2.

Following their embarrassing home defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United stars redeemed themselves by beating Tottenham in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored.

After the win against Spurs, they traveled to Italy for their game against Atalanta and it was Ronaldo again who caused pains for the fans of the Italian side.

