Mamelodi Sundowns took to social to announce their new threads and jerseys, leaving fans wanting much more

The new kits are super stylish and fans will be able to purchase the clothing from a top clothing brand in South Africa

Some social media users however were asking if the quality would be good, since they've had some issues with current kits

Mamelodi Sundowns are ready to serve more drip this season and have launched some more merchandise for both the squad and their fans. Taking to social media, the club announced that they have some new threads for the new month.

They also added that the new drip can be found in Puma stores in South Africa. The snaps showed players from both the men's and women's team rocking their respective outfits, dripping all sorts of swag.

Mamelodi Sundowns are rocking some new threads and the fans are enjoying it. Image: @Masandawana

Source: Twitter

It's been a beautiful time for Sundowns as they have just won the MTN8, the club also qualified for the next round of the CAF Champions League and are sitting at the top of the DStv Premiership standings.

Fans can now get their hands on the training kit and zip-up jerseys. The name of the merch is 'teamULTIMATE JERSEY'. The fans are loving the new merch. Others however are more concerned with the quality of the threads.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Tshepo_Trainer said:

"#Masandawana how can I win this. I love it but can't afford it. What do I need to do?"

@blaqxmomo commented:

"Wow wow wow is the third frame a training kit?"

@SollyMongs said:

"Do you have 3rd frame in yellow? I hope it's not a plastic logo. That thing comes off or it crates and fades. Do like other big companies do and stop taking us for granted. We demand quality for our money and team."

Rulani Mokwena praises Peter Shalulile for his influence

Briefly News previously reported that Peter Shalulile is arguably one of the leagues most lethal strikers and he is receiving praise from his co-coach Rulani Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the MTN8 title over the weekend in a dramatic win which saw them take the cup home by winning 3-2 on penalties against Cape Town City. Mokwena is impressed by Shalulile, even though he didn't score in open play.

It's difficult for many teams to keep Peter Shalulile quiet for the whole game but Cape Town City did the job, making the game go onto extra time and then penalties. After a 14-year drought without the MTN8 trophy, Sundowns celebrated in stunning fashion.

