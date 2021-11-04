Messi Puts his R110m Miami Penthouse for Sale 7 Months After Buying it

Lionel Messi wants to sell his Miami penthouse property in the United States for sale a few months after buying it

A £5.7million price tag has been placed on the apartment which has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a swimming pool

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner bought the property while he was at Barcelona before he left for Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi wants to do away with one of his luxurious properties situated in Miami, United States, Mirror, AS.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has put his £5.7million penthouse for sale seven months after purchasing it while he was still a Barcelona player.

Features of Messi Miami apartment

The six-time Ballon d'Or bought the property in a bid to have a home away from home comfort when he is spending his holiday in the United States.

The apartment is on the ninth floor of a high rise building located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, Miami.

It has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, 2,100 square feet of terrace space and a 1,000-bottle wine cooler included.

The ocean view house also boasts of a swimming pool where Messi and his wife and three sons can have fun together.

Messi's intention about selling his property would come as bad news for Inter Miami fans as the 34-year-old has been linked to joining his former international teammate Gonzalo Higuain at the club.

Messi was linked to Inter Miami

President of the club David Beckham reportedly hinted that talks were ongoing to sign Messi when it was certain that he will leave Barcelona at the summer.

However, the Argentine joined French giants PSG where he signed a mouthwatering two-year deal with the Parc des Princes outfit.

