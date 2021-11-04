Chelsea have five players who have been shortlisted for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Among the five, Jorginho has been singled out as clear favourite to win the prestigious award

However, according to Rio Ferdinand, N'Golo Kante played a more influential role for Chelsea compared to the Italian

Jorginho was central in the Blues' Champions League triumph as well as Italy's Euro 2020 glory

Man United icon Rio Ferdinand has suggested Chelsea midfielder Jorginho does not deserve to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Jorginho has widely been tipped to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Photo: Getty Images.

Jorginho is among a star-studded list of players who were nominated for the prestigious individual football prize.

The Blues have five nominees for the award including Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante.

Jorginho has widely been backed as a clear frontrunner to cart home the award following a successful year that saw him win the Champions League with Chelsea and the Euros with Italy.

However, Ferdinand contends the former Napoli midfielder should not be one of the leading contenders for this year's edition of the Ballon d'Or.

According to the legendary United defender, Kante played a more influential role in the Blues' European triumph under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

"The Jorginho one baffles me. He’s not the best player at Chelsea and he’s not the first name on the teamsheet with Italy either," Rio noted as quoted by Metro UK.

"Listen, he’s a very good player and I’m not trying to be disrespectful but I don’t see how he gets on the list with those players at the level those guys have been playing at.

"If you look at Chelsea in the run-in to winning the Champions League I think Kante was man of the match in five of the last six games so it baffles me," he added.

