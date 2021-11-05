Only 2 000 supporters will be allowed to watch South Africa play Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifiers match

Fans who buy tickets for the match will need to produce their vaccination cards and proof of identification

Saffas were unimpressed on social media, claiming that Covid-19 regulations were flouted at the polls

At least 2 000 South African football supporters will be allowed to catch the national team in action against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the FNB Stadium on Thursday next week.

Two thousand fans who could prove their favourable vaccination status were allowed at the same venue on 12 October, when Bafana Bafana took on Ethiopia, before closing out the match as 1-0 winners at the end of 90 minutes.

South Africans are impressed following the announcement of only 2 000 spectators for the Bafana game. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa are currently at the top of Group G with 10 points, giving the team only a slender lead over Ghana, who trail by a single point.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that fans will have to part with R100 for a ticket, as opposed to the free passes they enjoyed last time out amid a drive by the government to bolster vaccinations.

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar made the revelation in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"There will be 1 584 tickets on sale for the general public. Another 200 will be complimentary, while 216 will be left for VIP guests and the event organisers," said Grobbelaar, noting tickets will only be sold in pairs.

“It is important to remember that when you register to buy a ticket, the names of both people should be provided on the website, and the ticket will be issued per name.”

Full vaccination required to enter stadium

Entrants to the stadium will have to produce a vaccination certificate. In addition, tickets for the match and proof of identification will also be required upon entry.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 pm with the midnight curfew giving supporters enough time to return home after the game.

However, the South African Football Association (SAFA) is still in consultation with FIFA in an attempt to move the match to an earlier time, according to SABC News.

Bafana fans appeared anything but impressed on social media, lamenting the lack of stringent measures and protocols during the recent local government elections.

Tough social media crowd critical

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions below.

@Bongani Qama Dube wrote:

"Sporting fans have to be vaccinated and pay for the tickets while the election campaign without masks or being vaccinated was allowed to go anywhere."

@Makhetha Solle said:

"2 000 fans to watch Bafana Bafana yet at Siyanqoba Rally they were more than that with no social distance. Bayasijwayela."

@Dakwephi Sokhela added:

"Bayanya! Bafana Bafana is getting a poor performance until we get our land back from non-Africans."

Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau included in final squad for Bafana WC qualifiers

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has selected his final 24-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Keagan Dolly made the final cut and so has Percy Tau, who recently had some injury problems. Dolly has been superb for Kaizer Chiefs lately and this has earned him a place back in the squad.

The player had previously fallen down the pecking order after having some injury issues of his own, leading to him not featuring much for both club and country.

Portuguese-based defender Thibang Phete has also made the squad and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams will be leading the team once again according to The Citizen. Following the Zimbabwe clash, South Africa will face Ghana three days later.

Source: Briefly.co.za