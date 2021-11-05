AmaZulu have not kept up their momentum from last season and have drawn their match against Marumo Gallants

Benni McCarthy accepted the draw, saying that the club should move on from it and be satisfied with one point

Mzansi social media users reacted to the draw online and many are disappointed with AmaZulu's form this season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AmaZulu have dropped once again in the DStv Premiership and played to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants on Thursday. Usuthu went into the match looking for three points as they lost their previous fixture against Sekhukhune United 2-0.

Despite failing to gain all three points, AmaZulu moved up a rung in the rankings from 10th to ninth, while Gallants remained at the bottom of the table with no wins in eight league games this season.

Benni McCarthy gives tactics to his AmaZulu team from the touchline. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

The teams were forced to abandon their Wednesday scheduled match because of kit concerns according to Goal. Gallants did not bring their away kit and there was a clash of kits.

The Citizen reports that Benni McCarthy was satisfied with just a point in the match, even though they have been drawing a lot of their games in the league this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"We have to be satisfied with a point that we got because that’s what we got and we can’t change it now. So, we take the point and move on," said McCarthy.

Meanwhile, fans have been reacting to the match on social media. Check out the comments below:

@MagawulaD said:

"Very disappointing football from AmaZulu, you guys are slowly going back to the old AmaZulu you once were. DISAPPOINTING."

@StrAightMARVIN commented:

"I’m not happy about this. That was a good line, the players need to come to the party. Only Xoli was playing today."

@Sbuddah_ said:

"When Amazulu or Swallows is playing just play HT draw or FT draw sometimes."

Willard Katsande calls himself a businessman after sinking AmaZulu

Briefly News previously reported that Sekhukhune United star Willard Katsande is buzzing after scoring his first goal for the club against AmaZulu.

The DStv Premiership clash was a mouthwatering one with Sekhukhune in decent form and AmaZulu looking to improve their league run.

Katsande scored his first goal for Sekhukhune and was delighted with himself, the team won the game 2-0 with a goal from Chibuike Ohizu sealing the deal. They were dealt with a blow later in the game with a red card but they held on until the end of the match to collect all three points.

Source: Briefly.co.za