Football legend Marks Maponyane says that the Soweto Derby is no longer the big event that it once was in South African soccer

According to Maponyane, the derby has been overshadowed by Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in recent years

Meanwhile, a number of Kaizer Chiefs players are set to make their debut in the competition and will be hoping for a good result

The Soweto Derby is no longer the same according to football legend Marks "Go Man Go" Maponyane. He says that the derby is only surviving because of its sentimental value and nothing else because of Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance.

Kaizer Chiefs will be facing Orlando Pirates at the FNB stadium just one week after Sundowns won their 10th trophy since 2016. Both clubs will be looking to show that they mean business this season in the DStv Premiership after they both have had tricky runs so far.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won a number of titles since 2016, including league titles, the CAF Champions League and other domestic trophies, SowetanLIVE reports.

“Whoever is going to win the derby doesn’t make them achievers, because history has it that Sundowns is now the most dominant side in the country, and they have just surpassed Chiefs in terms of most trophies won in the PSL era," said Maponyane.

Meanwhile, City Press reports Keagan Dolly, who is in his first season with the club, is about to experience his first derby action. Dolly isn't the only one who will be taking part in their first derby.

Thabani Dube, Cole Alexander, and Phathutshedzo Nange, among his teammates, might make their debuts in Saturday's match. Sfiso Hlanti was supposed to make his debut, but he injured his Achilles tendon in training this week.

Stuart Baxter urges his Kaizer Chiefs players to go for the win on Saturday

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has emphasised their mission in the upcoming Soweto Derby against an old nemesis, Orlando Pirates. The two Soweto giants are set to lock horns on Saturday afternoon.

The Amakhosi boss has addressed their priorities heading to the match and says they are not focusing on the DStv Premiership log table for now. However, he says his troops should be able to perform to their best standards.

Amakhosi will host the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium and the English mentor will be hoping to guide his men back to winning ways following a loss to Stellenbosch during the week.

Source: Briefly.co.za