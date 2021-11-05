Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly amassed wealth from football to the tune of over $1.24billion according to a report

The 36-year-old is the fifth highest-earning athlete while his fiercest rival Lionel Messi is eight with $1.14 billion

Legendary basketball star Michael Jordan who earned over $2.62 billion is number one on the list of highest-earning athletes

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a staggering $1.24billion as an athlete taking him above fierce rival Lionel Messi who has made $1.14billion, Sporting News reports.

Basketball icon Michael Jordan who earned over $2.62 billion is number one on the list while the top five was rounded out by golfers Tiger Woods ($2.1 billion), Arnold Palmer ($1.5 billion), Jack Nicklaus ($1.38 billion) and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo ($1.24 billion).

In sixth position is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who is nicknamed ‘Moneyman’, with the undefeated retired boxer earning $1.2 billion.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among highest earning athletes.

Source: Getty Images

Although according to Penske-owned upstart sports business which is a media company, Mayweather made a non-inflation adjusted total of $1.08 billion, Boxing Scene reports.

Jordan topped a list in which he is followed by three golfers: Tiger Woods ($2.1 billion), Arnold Palmer ($1.5 billion) and Jack Nicklaus ($1.38 billion). Current NBA superstar LeBron James ranks seventh on the list at $1.17 billion.

Here’s a look at the full top-10 list:

Rank Adjusted Earnings

Michael Jordan - $2.62 billion Tiger Woods - $2.1 billion Arnold Palmer - $1.5 billion Jack Nicklaus - $1.38 billion Cristiano Ronaldo - $1.24 billion Floyd Mayweather - $1.2 billion LeBron James - $1.17 billion Lionel Messi - $1.14 billion Michael Schumacher - $1.13 billion Roger Federer - $1.12 billion

Who are the richest footballers with highest net worth?

Meanwhile, six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has emerged the number two player with the highest net worth having amassed staggering wealth to the tune of $600 million.

The richest football player on the plant remains Faiq Bolkian who boasts of a staggering $20 billion to emerge number one.

Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family who plays as a midfielder for Portuguese club Marítimo.

Cristiano Ronaldo spends lavishly on lunch with Man Utd teammates

Briefly News earlier reported that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo took his teammates on a special treat ahead of their epic derby against arch rivals Manchester City this weekend.

The 36-year-old striker was issued a parking ticket for his troubles as he and teammates had launch together at an Italian restaurant.

United host neighbours City on Saturday afternoon and Ronaldo has continued to make underground moves to support manager Old Gunnar Solskjaer.

