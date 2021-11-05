The Premier Soccer League has confirmed they have laid a charge against Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola

Makola faces a suspension for his actions as he pushed a referee in an MTN8 match against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker confirms the former Orlando Pirates player faces up to six months on the sidelines

Following their loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final last weekend, Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola has found himself in trouble. The Citizens creative player was so frustrated after their loss to the Brazilians and vented out at the referee.

In the wake of that incident, the Premier Soccer League has taken a step towards disciplining the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.

According to a local football website, ‘Bibo’ will be punished by the league as per a report by KickOff for assaulting a match official.

PSL charges Mpho Makola for MTN8 final incident

The experienced midfielder is now expected to appear before the league’s Disciplinary Committee and prosecutor Nande Becker has confirmed the charge. Nande told KickOff:

"He's been charged, his matter is on the roll for next week 11 November, and both he and the club have been charged. As well you know it's his second charge for the same offence. This time it's also assault, and for using abusive language towards the referee, exactly the same as the last time around. If he's convicted he is facing a six-month suspension.”

SowetanLIVE reported that the veteran attacker could be on the wrong side of the law after pushing an assistant referee at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The former Bafana Bafana star faced the same sanction back in 2019 for assaulting referee Abongile Tom in a Telkom Knockout Cup encounter versus Kaizer Chiefs.

Social media reacts to Mpho Makola's charges

The post reads:

@Khozero5 said:

"Something wrong with this boy he doesn't know the rules of football you don't touch the ref even if he gives 10 penalties against you.”

@TauLenyora said:

"@CapeTownCityFC terminate his contract, set an example and send a strong message. South African soccer players don’t take football seriously, they don’t have discipline.”

@KShomas said:

"They must ban this boy for 5 years ultimately, giving him more time to attend to his anger issues.”

Investigation launched into Mpho Makola for allegedly shoving an official after MTN8 final

In a similar post, Briefly News published that Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola was frustrated with the loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final and has now found himself in hot water with the PSL. Makola allegedly shoved assistant referee Cladwin Baloyi after the match.

Cape Town City showed resilience in the MTN8 final but it was not to be as Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the title on penalties.

Masandawana goalkeeper Denis Onyango was the hero on the evening for saving a number of penalties but was off his line on some occasions.

