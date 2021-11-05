Mamelodi Sundowns have responded to match-fixing claims by former player Peter Khoabane

Khoabane claimed in a video that has since gone viral that he was offered a bribe back in 1999

Sundowns have rejected the sensational claims, adding they intend to seek legal advice on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns have rejected allegations of match-fixing made against the club by former Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United player Peter Khoabane.

It follows Khoabane's astonishing claim that he was offered a bribe as part of a match-fixing arrangement with Sundowns in 1999, while the former played for Vaal Professionals, according to TimesLIVE.

Mamelodi Sundowns have rejected the match fixing claims made against them. Image: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

In a video that has gone viral on YouTube and other social networking sites, the retired footballer admitted to accepting payment in this respect, The South African reported.

In a statement on Friday, Sundowns confirmed they will seek legal advice on the matter. The Brazilians said the allegation comes sometime before the club's acquisition by businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

If this is to be believed, then the mining magnate's ownership dating back to 2003 casts Khoboane's bold claim into some doubt.

"The board and management of Mamelodi Sundowns strongly reject the match-fixing allegations. The match-fixing allegedly happened four years before Motsepe bought the club," read a club statement.

Sundowns said they are earnestly looking into the sensational claims and will consult with the necessary legal sources to establish a way forward.

Downs fans on the defensive

Mzansi football supporters were cast into wild speculation around the claims, making sure to light up social media with a torrent of comments.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Frekkie Patsa wrote:

"We can't forget that Sundowns was once bought with stolen money from FNB. Their supporters accuse Chiefs of buying Referees while it's their team that is corrupt and get favours from officials."

@Xabiso Malimba said:

"Just because sundowns is unstoppable on the field of play now they are trying to destabilize it in the boardroom. Talk about evil forces."

@Tshikalange Ndivhuwo added:

"It's long before Patrice became sundowns president, so why bother! Even if it's true, it doesn't affect Patrice and the current administration."

Rulani Mokwena: Sundowns coach reflects on failures at Orlando Pirates

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his stint with former club, Orlando Pirates, saying enthusiasm spoiled his stay with the Buccaneers.

Mokwena is now in charge of the Brazilians with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela. According to a report carried by The South African, the young manager says he learned a lot at Mayfair but he admits to having made errors.

Together with Mngqithi and Komphela, the trio recently guided the Tshwane giants to the MTN8 glory and remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership after eight matches.

Mokwena says he was given a massive responsibility to guide the former African champions and the energy and honesty he possessed weren’t received well.

"I think sometimes, the mistake, especially as a young coach that I made was the energy and enthusiasm that we have, it always brings us into trying to express ourselves," Mokwena said.

Source: Briefly.co.za