Man United Legend Names 3 Players Not Good Enough for The Club After City Defeat

Roy Keane took issue with three of Man United's players after the Manchester derby defeat

According to Keane, the trio of McTominay, Fred and Bailly are not good enough for United

The Red Devils were completely outshone as they fell to their city rivals at home

Man United legend Roy Keane has singled out three Red Devils players for blame after the side's 2-0 defeat against rivals City at Old Trafford.

According to Keane, the trio of McTominay, Fred and Bailly are not good enough for United. Photos by Francesco Scaccianoce and Matt McNulty.

Man City were completely dominant against the Red Devils as Pep Guardiola outfoxed tactically his opposite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Eric Bailly scored an own goal to hand the visitors the lead inside 14 minutes of action before Bernardo Silva doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime.

While there were no goals recorded in the second half, there was nothing pleasant to write home about for United, with the defeat further compounding Solskjaer's woes at the club.

Reacting to the loss, Keane noted the trio of Bailly, Scott McTominay is not good enough for the club.

"It’s just so poor. I look for characters. [Scott] McTominay and Fred… I know McTominay is learning his trade, but these players aren’t good enough for Manchester United," Metro UK quoted Keane saying.

"Defensively, I wasn’t shocked when [Eric] Bailly sliced one into his own net, he’s got that in him, he’s erratic. Fred’s playing for Manchester United… Fred! Anyone who thinks he’s good enough for United is in cuckoo land," he added.

The former United skipper went on to claim the City defeat was more painful than the 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool two weeks ago.

