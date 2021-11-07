West Ham vs Liverpool ended 3-2 in favour of the Hammers in an entertaining game played at the London Stadium

An own goal by Alisson Becker as well as goals from Pablo Fornals and Kourt Zouma were enough for the three points

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season as West Ham leapfrog the Reds to second position on the league table

David Moyes' side are now level on points with Manchester City in third position as Arsenal move to fifth while United are in sixth

West Ham United climbed to third above Liverpool on the Premier League table after an impressive 3-1 win over the Reds at the London Stadium.

Summary of the game

It took only just three minutes for the Hammers to take the lead as Alisson Becker punched a corner-kick into his own net to make it 1-0.

Wets Ham produced a 5-star display against Liverpool to go third on the Premier League table. Image: Rob Nowell

Source: Getty Images

Four minutes before half-time Jurgen Klopp's side responded as Trent Alexander-Arnold produced an exquisite free-kick leaving Lukasz Fabianski no chance of making a save.

Both Alisson and Fabianski were kept busy at both ends of the pitch but West Ham restored their lead in the 67thminute.

Jarred Bowen's put Pablo Fornals through as Alisson got a hand on the Spaniard's shot but the ball fell into the back of the net. 2-1 it was.

With a quarter of an hour left to play, Kourt Zouma headed in at the near post from Bowen's corner-kick to make it 3-1.

Liverpool did not give up as substitute Divock Origi pulled one back with seven minutes left to play to give the game a nervy finish. 3-2 it was.

The London club held on for the win as they cemented their place in third position, level on points with defending champions Man City.

Smith Rowe nets, Aubameyang misses penalty as Arsenal remain unbeaten in 10 games, move up to 5th on PL table

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Arsenal moved up to 5th in the Premier League table after a 1-0 win against Watford thanks to a second-half strike from Emile Smith Rowe.

The victory also meant that the Gunners have remained unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions as they continue their good form.

Taking charge of his 100th game in charge at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta named an unchanged back four from the win over Leicester, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Nuno Tavares all featuring.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes in for injured Partey in midfield, while Sambi Lokonga partnered the England international.

