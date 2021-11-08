John Terry did not have kind words for Man United on his first day on Twitter

The Chelsea legend brutally hit back at a fan who made fun of him with a distraught photo of him after the infamous UCL penalty miss

Terry observed United have fallen far behind their rivals and are five years "from catching Chelsea"

Chelsea legend John Terry has poked fun at former rivals Man United following their Manchester derby defeat to Man City on Saturday, November 6.

United were completely outplayed at Old Trafford as they put up another lacklustre performance in front of the home base.

An Eric Bailly own goal in the opening exchanges of the encounter and Bernardo Silva's strike on the stroke of halftime condemned the Red Devils to a comprehensive defeat.

And Terry, who had only signed up for a Twitter account on Saturday wasted no time to have a dig at one of his former rivals.

A United fan would have themselves to blame for courting Terry's wrath after they posted a distraught picture of the former Chelsea captain following his infamous Champions League final penalty miss against United.

In his response, the former England international hit back and quipped:

"That’s the Man Utd fans after today and realising your (sic) 5 years away from catching Chelsea."

Speaking on United's current form and the gap between the side and City, Terry insisted the two teams are "worlds apart" as he hailed Pep Guardiola for his leadership at Etihad.

"Man City are a joy to watch in possession and a great example to teams nowhere near as good as them out of possession," Terry noted.

"Pep drives and demands that from every single player, every ship needs one captain and he is the best," he added.

How the Premier League table looks after Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool dropped points

Briefly News reported earlier that Arsenal and West Ham United were undoubtedly some of the biggest winners from match week 11 as both teams secured comfortable wins to move up the Premier League standings.

The Gunners, who are now on a 10-game unbeaten streak stunned Watford 1-0 at home to climb to fifth on the log as they continue enjoying their revival.

Emile Smith Rowe struck the lone goal of the match which downed the Hornets at the Emirates, with the three points helping Arsenal pip rivals Man United to fifth.

