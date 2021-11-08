Panic at Old Trafford As Top Manchester United Stars Revolt Against Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes reportedly headline a host of senior Man United players who feel Solskjaer is not giving the club clear direction

On his part, Cristiano Ronaldo feels United's standards have significantly dropped since he departed the club 12 years ago

United find themselves sitting sixth on the log with 17 points following their 2-0 defeat in the hands of rivals Man City

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly struggling to keep the Man United playing unit together, with reports suggesting top players are revolting against him.

Bruno Fernandes reportedly headline a host of senior Man United players who feel Solskjaer is not giving the club clear direction. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The development comes amid United's poor run of form in the domestic scene that has seen them slip to sixth on the standings.

The Red Devils have endured a dreadful run of six defeats in 12 matches, with the last coming in the hands of rivals Man City during the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

United were completely outplayed and outclassed as they fell 2-0 to City on Saturday, November 6, at home.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Players revolt

But with Solskjaer's future coming under intense scrutiny each day, it has emerged the feeling of optimism that surrounded the club before the start of the season is slowly fading away.

Daily Mail reports the Norwegian boss now has to contend with growing revolt stemming from the club's senior players.

Bruno Fernandes is believed to be among the top players who feel the club are not getting enough direction from Solskjaer and his coaching staff.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be alarmed by United's drop in standards since he left the club 12 years ago.

And it does not stop there as a section of players are said to be sympathising with Donny van de Beek's situation at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has been deprived of game time since his arrival from Ajax, with Solskjaer appearing not to have faith in him.

Ole's United future

While it is understood United are keen to stick by the manager until the end of the season, a critical decision is expected to be reached on his future in the summer.

The legendary striker now faces the daunting task of turning around the club's fortunes as he bids to win back the support of both his charges and the support base.

United are scheduled to travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in their next league fixture after the international break.

Bruno slams Man United defense

Earlier, Briefly News reported Bruno Fernandes has on Man United's defense following their defeat to Man City.

United were silenced at home during the first Manchester derby of the season after conceding two first-half goals including an own goal.

Incredibly, Fernandes was largely responsible for City's second goal scored by Bernardo Silva on the stroke of halftime.

Source: Briefly.co.za