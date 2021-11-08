Many South African football lovers are airing their views on social media regarding Mamelodi Sundowns’ impressive run

The reigning DStv Premiership champions, Sundowns are yet to lose a match out of nine games and fans believe they should just be given the trophy

At the same time, many supporters argue that the Tshwane giants have no competition in the domestic scene

South African football fans are united in one voice as they say Mamelodi Sundowns should be handed the DStv Premiership trophy. This comes after Masandawana continued with their rich vein of form in their domestic campaign.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena’s troops are yet to suffer a defeat out of nine DStv Premier League games. On top of that, they are yet to concede a goal in the season so far either.

This impressive record has led many fans to call for the club to be crowned as champions because it seems nobody will ever stop them. Social media users are reacting to a tweet by FarPost.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants 4-0

The Brazilians are looking to bag their fifth league title in a row and many fans feel the club doesn’t have any rivals in the local football scene.

The post reads:

Social media users react to the big victory.

@Capoot7 said:

“Money does buy you success and the PSL is proof of it.”

@BlessGumbi said:

“The league used to be more competitive, mxm, what is going on.”

@Sydney0429 said:

“Sundowns is doing what Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG have been doing in the leagues, they have no competition in South Africa.”

@patrickTPhatudi said:

“Remove Juventus because that team is struggling like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.”

@KeModisi said:

“Give Sundowns the league.”

@RelebogilePapa said:

“Now you are talking Modisi.”

@TshepoFS said:

“If only Sundowns could be promoted to be in the EPL or La Liga. They don't have competition in the DStv Premier League.”

