Hugo Broos Says Orlando Pirates Were the Better Team in the Soweto Derby

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has given his thoughts on the Soweto Derby and said he thought Orlando Pirates were better

Kaizer Chiefs won the match 2-1 in the dying minutes of the game as a penalty by Keagan Dolly saved the day and all three points

Bafana Bafana are now going to be playing against Zimbabwe and Ghana in the qualifiers and Broos is happy with Dolly's work

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Last weekend's edition of Soweto Derby was nothing short of entertaining and Kaizer Chiefs were the ones to take the win this time. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos however, says that Orlando Pirates were the better team on the day and they deserved to win it more.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly scored in the 49th minute on the day after Thulani Hlatshwayo made a defensive blunder. The score then became 1-1 after Linda Mntambo scored in the final minutes of the game, but another error from Pirates saw them concede a penalty.

Hugo Broos watched the Soweto Derby and thinks that Orlando Pirates played better than Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

The penalty was scored in stoppage time by Keagan Dolly and Kaizer Chiefs walked away with all three points, according to TimesLIVE. Coach Hugo Broos got the chance to watch the game and watched it very closely. His opinion at the end of the game is that Pirates had a firmer grip.

Broos however was very happy with Keagan Dolly's performance, which will be positive for him as he has just earned a call-up back into the Bafana Bafana squad, Sport24 reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I was very happy again for Dolly that he scored two times. So, the confidence will be there with him, and he can be an important player for us, certainly in the game against Zimbabwe," said Broos.

After four World Cup qualifying matches, Broos' Bafana Bafana team leads Group G with 10 points, one point ahead of second-placed Ghana.

Keagan Dolly ties 11-year record of the Soweto Derby

Briefly News previously reported that Keagan Dolly's first Soweto Derby went well as the star midfielder bagged two goals against Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs went on to win the game 2-1 and had the bragging rights for the DStv Premiership fixture.

Dolly had an impressive performance, scoring one goal in open play and keeping his cool for a last-minute penalty. The win saw Kaizer Chiefs move up to fifth place in the league standings on 15 points. Orlando Pirates moved down one place in the log, a point behind Chiefs.

Dolly became the first Kaizer Chiefs player since 2010 to score twice in a Soweto derby league match with his brace, according to football Twitter account @OptaJabu.

Source: Briefly.co.za