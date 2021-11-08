Hugo Broos Names Replacement for Injured Sifiso Hlanti in Bafana Bafana Squad

Hugo Broos has decided who is going to be replacing Sifiso Hlanti in the Bafana Bafana squad and Tercious Malepe has been called up

Hlanti got injured during training for Kaizer Chiefs and ruptured his Achilles tendon, which means he will be out for the next few months

Broos has given more players an opportunity to show what they can do for Bafana Bafana and Keagan Dolly might be set to start

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been dealt an injury blow after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that Sifiso Hlanti will be out for the next few months. Hlanti got injured during training and ruptured his Achilles tendon, resulting in him not being able to feature for Bafana Bafana.

The South African national team will be taking on Zimbabwe and Ghana in the next World Cup qualifying matches. The results for both matches will be crucial as they will decide if South Africa goes onto the next round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hugo Broos has named Tercious Malepe as the replacement for Sifiso Hlanti in the squad. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

According to The South African, Hugo Broos has called up AmaZulu defender Tercious Malepe as a replacement for Hlanti. Malepe will be pleased with the call-up as there are a few defenders who could've been up for the spot as well.

KickOff reports that Broos says it's up to the players who have been called up along with Malepe to raise their hands in order to play in the World Cup qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Also as with Mvala, they're two players who I could need for a game such as against Ghana, for example. So no they are not there, but there will be others and it’s up to them if they get their chances to take them," he said.

Bafana Bafana could welcome Keagan Dolly back to the starting line-up in both matches. The creative midfielder has been in impeccable form lately.

Hugo Broos says Orlando Pirates were the better team in the Soweto Derby

Briefly News previously reported that last weekend's edition of Soweto Derby was nothing short of entertaining and Kaizer Chiefs were the ones to take the win this time.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos however, says that Orlando Pirates were the better team on the day and they deserved to win it more. Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly scored in the 49th minute on the day after Thulani Hlatshwayo made a defensive blunder.

The score then became 1-1 after Linda Mntambo scored in the final minutes of the game, but another error from Pirates saw them concede a penalty. The penalty was scored in stoppage time by Keagan Dolly and Kaizer Chiefs walked away with all three points, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za