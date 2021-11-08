Bafana Bafana are dealing with a blow as key striker Victor Letsoalo has been suspended from the next World Cup qualifier

It's another problem for Bafana Bafana as Sifiso Hlanti has also been ruled out because of an Achilles tendon rupture

Letsoalo has been on fire for Royal AM this season and is attracting attention from Orlando Pirates in the PSL

Bafana Bafana are getting ready to face Ghana and Zimbabwe in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers but will be missing a key striker in the build-up to the game. Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo has been suspended and will not be playing.

This is a big blow for Bafana Bafana as Sifiso Hlanti was also ruled out after rupturing his Achilles tendon during training with Kaizer Chiefs. All of the others who were called up have taken up their responsibility and have reported for international duty.

Victor Letsoalo has been suspended and will be missing out on the next international clash. Image: @soccerzela

Letsoalo will only be missing the first game due to his suspension, according to a report by The South African. The player has been in impeccable form this season and has already bagged six goals in the DStv Premiership.

Letsoalo has caught the attention of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, according to Goal. He has also scored four goals for Bafana Bafana, including a hat-trick on his debut against Lesotho. Last season, Letsoalo scored 11 goals for the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic.

In total, he has 46 goals in 160 matches in South Africa's top two divisions. Not spectacular numbers, but adequate by PSL standards, and he appears to be entering his prime.

Letsoalo would be a welcomed addition for Orlando Pirates who have been struggling in front of goal this season. Royal AM, on the other hand, is flying high because of the player's influence.

Victor Letsoalo is eyeing the Golden Boot at the end of the season

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo has only one mission for this season and it's to clinch the Golden Boot. The accolade is awarded to the player who has the most goals in the league and Letsoalo's focus is on winning it.

Letsoalo already has six goals in the DStv Premiership and is looking to score more of those chances. It's going to be a mission since Royal AM just started in the PSL but he is optimistic about getting his hands on the award.

"I have started well this season so far. So, I’m just looking forward to each game that I will be playing to add more so I can compete with those guys," Letsoalo said to SowetanLIVE.

