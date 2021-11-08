Jose Mourinho was not impressed with a reporter who questioned him about the status of Roma after six months

The Portuguese manager hit back at the journalist who asked if he would change anything that he has done in terms of choices, statements or requests

Mourinho replied saying he used to think the journalist was intelligent as he admitted seeing him at pressers severally

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was not impressed with a question by a journalist as the ‘Special One’ took the reporter to the cleaners during a press conference, SPORTbible reports.

The Portuguese tactician is already six months into his position at Roma and he has come under criticisms as they already have a stuttered start to the season.

Back in May, the Italian club announced that Mourinho would succeed fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca as head coach.

Jose Mourinho field's questions from journalists before AS Roma clash. Photo: Silvia Lore

But nothing is yet to really change following disappointing results in recent times as they lost 6-1 to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in their Europa Conference League clash last month.

Roma then played a 0-0 draw with Napoli before a 2-1 win over Cagliari and then a 2-1 loss to 10-man AC Milan.

Reporter Maro Juric, who works for the likes of Sky Sport Italia and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, asked: Mourinho would he change anything from his first six months at Roma.

“It's been six months since you signed for Roma, would you change anything that you've done in terms of choices, statements, requests or anything that you've done?”

However, a visibly frustrated Mourinho lashed out at the reporter and questioned his intelligence.

Speaking ahead of Roma’s 3-2 defeat to Venezia on Sunday, the Special One responded via Mirror:

“You are here in practically every press conference, but either you are very intelligent and you want people to think you are not or you are not intelligent at all.

"I want to think you're intelligent but you like to do what you do.”

Mourinho claims referees favour some teams with penalties

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho made a social media post about referees favouring Juventus with penalties during matches.

The Roma boss claims the Bianconeri have been handed spot-kick decisions this season that are not worth it.

The Special One made a post on his Instagram handle as Jordan Veretout was about taking a penalty against Juventus and the other photo with Paulo Dybala retaking his spot-kick against Zenit St. Petersburg.

