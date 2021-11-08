"Embarrassing”: Mzansi Reacts to Marumo Gallants’ Winless Run in 9 Games So Far

The South African football family is disappointed in Marumo Gallants' lack of wins in the DStv Premiership campaign so far

The Limpopo-based club is yet to taste glory out of nine league matches and some people feel the team will be demoted to the lower tier

Some football maniacs argue that sacking an astute coach in the form of Dylan Kerr was a bad move on their part

South African football fans feel Marumo Gallants are not a good quality side in the DStv Premiership as they are yet to taste glory in the top flight. The Limpopo-based side suffered a massive 4-0 defeat at the hands of reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Gallants have played in nine league games and have not registered a win this term so far. Gallants sit at the bottom of the log table with four points from as many draws.

The team, coached by Raymond Mdaka, are deemed as relegation candidates despite having a number of experienced campaigners, such as Thabo Mnyamane. Some people feel sacking a brilliant coach in the form of Dylan Kerr was a miscalculated move.

Social media reacts to Marumo Gallants lacklustre displays

The team, also known as Vhadau Vhadamani, has lost five games and scored three goals whilst conceding 13 so far. Mzansi fans took to digital platforms following a post by Soccerzela on Twitter. The soccer page wrote:

“Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership this season L D L D L D L D L.”

The post reads:

@BekzarDegeneral said:

“They are not good at all. They made a huge mistake of sacking Dylan Kerr well he was better but I like their caf performance.”

@Samramakatsa1 said:

“No wonder...they go into matches expecting a draw...they saw draws working for Swallows..”

@MolwediRams said:

“I still don't get it why did Bidvest Wits sell its PSL status this is embarrassing.”

@Simz_Mbonani said:

“At least the owner got to see one half of his dream of having a PSL team.”

@BlaccOsi said:

“Orlando Pirates is one of the teams which gave dem 4 points.”

@KatlegoKaG said:

“If this team fails to win during this first round they are going to be relegated.”

@jackma_25 said:

“It's a pattern of their own.”

