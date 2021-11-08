Georgina Rodriguez was spotted at the sidelines as Cristiano Jr. took part in a game for Manchester United academy

The 11-year-old son of legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is gradually becoming a football sensation having earlier played for Juventus

Also present at the game were his siblings Eva, Mateo and Alana as they all cheered their brother who many believe will become a great footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was spotted at a Manchester United game cheering Cristiano Jr. during the encounter.

Daily Mail are reporting that Georgina took time out on Sunday afternoon with three of the kids to watch the 11-year-old who is becoming a football sensation.

Cristiano Jr. left Italian club Juventus to join Manchester United academy following his father’s blockbuster switch to England from the Italian club.

Georgina Rodriguez and kids attend a Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. game for Man Utd academy. Photo: georginagio

Earlier picture shows Jr. with Nemanja Matic’s son, and now Georgina takes his siblings to see his game for the United academy.

Four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo were spotted as well as three-year-old Alana Martina as they cheered from the sidelines, SunSport reports.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture, Georgina wrote: 'Supporting my big boy,' with football and heart emojis.

And this comes barely 24-hours after Manchester City humbled the Red Devils 2-0 right at the Old Trafford, in a Premier League fixture.

Eric Bailly who was impressive in Manchester United's Champions League tie at Atalanta scored an own goal in the 7th minute to give Manchester City the lead.

Eric Bailly who was impressive in Manchester United's Champions League tie at Atalanta scored an own goal in the 7th minute to give Manchester City the lead.

Bernardo Silva scored the second goal in the 45th minute as Solskjaer and his wards eventually lost 2-0 at Old Trafford and this will put the Norwegian manager under another big pressure.

