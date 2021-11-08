Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter Lashes Out at Bafana Bafana Counterpart, Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has received a jab from Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter for the comments he made on Njabulo Ngcobo

Broos says he is confused why the Chiefs player, Ngcobo, is played as a midfielder at his club and Baxter has responded to the remarks

The English manager has also offered an invitation to the Belgian tactician, saying he can visit him to discuss his players

It seems Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos continues to get criticism from DStv Premiership coaches and the latest comes from Kaizer Chiefs manager Stuart Baxter. Baxter feels the national team boss is allowed to come to Naturena and discuss football-related matters.

This comes after the Belgian coach said he is baffled by Baxter’s decision to field Njabulo Ngcobo as a midfielder instead of fielding him as a defender.

Ngcobo is the current holder of the DStv Premiership Defender of the Season but he is now converted into a midfielder at Chiefs.

Despite that conversion, Broos has included the Bafana international in his squad and he is part of the defence ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this week.

Stuart Baxter hits back at Hugo Broos’ comments on Njabulo Ngcobo

In his response, the English man says Broos is welcome to visit him at their club base to look at all football matters rather than discuss them in the media. Baxter is quoted by TimesLIVE:

“I think it’s unfortunate that we get a discussion about it here because Hugo could come to the Chiefs Village and make a club visit and we can discuss what we think about players. Because we work in a different way than the national coach. I’ve been a national coach so I know. We see him, Ngcobo, every day, we see him compared to other players, we see the balance within our squad, we see where he can do a job. I’d willingly sit down and have a discussion about that with the national coach if he wanted to come to the Village, but I’ve never seen him. So I have to have the conversation with you the media.”

On the other hand, the former Cameroon mentor said he is surprised by how his players adapted to his methods and philosophy. He said according to SowetanLIVE:

"Maybe you will be surprised that I'm surprised we are now in this position, top of the group and with their destiny in their own hands. Three months ago I think if you had said to someone we will be first in the group before the 2022 games, the World Cup in Qatar, everybody would have laughed at that prediction.”

Bafana will face Zimbabwe on Thursday night at FNB Stadium before jetting out of the country to lock horns against the Black Stars of Ghana on Sunday.

Hugo Broos says Orlando Pirates were the better team in the Soweto Derby

Source: Briefly.co.za