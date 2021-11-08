Itumeleng Khune took to social media to show that he's still happy and the fans were loving his latest post online

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has not been playing many games lately but is all smiles as he spends time with his family

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to send the lovely skipper lots of love and encouragement

Itumeleng Khune may not be playing a lot of games for Kaizer Chiefs currently but he's loving the home life with his beautiful wife Sphelele Makhunga. Taking to social media, Khune posted a new snap and he's looking chilled as ever wearing some Nike Jordan shorts. He captioned the post:

"A lot self-love ❤️ @Laaylaymak7 "

Fans loved the snap that Itu posted and many couldn't help but remember that he hasn't been featuring lately for Kaizer Chiefs. Some took to the comments section to let the skipper know that they missed him.

Others were loving the fashion statement. The shorts cost R1 700 in Nike stores online. Check out some of the comments below:

@QwaseG said:

"Ke le Sandawana but you will always be SA's no 1. This save."

@Terry4206 commented:

"It's been long since we last saw you in a full kit."

@325C_K said:

"And you doing great. Just continue what you doing."

@bhebhe_1 commented:

"With you on the pitch and your ball distribution, Khama and Dolly can score in every match."

@joshmarmo said:

"Congratulations on weight shedding. You are one and only Mzanzi's finest."

Itumeleng Khune took to social media to show off a saucy new snap. Image: @IIKHUNE_32_16

Source: Twitter

Itumeleng Khune shows off dad goals with a lovely picture on socials

Briefly News previously reported that Itumeleng Khune is a girl dad and he loves it. The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper recently took to social media to show off his beautiful family and left Mzansi with all the feels. The star baller is proud of his little family and captioned his post:

"I just love how our daughters admire our love for one another @laaylaymak."

Tagging his lovely wife in the snap, Khune made it known that the love he has for her has no bounds. The pair look absolutely in love as they have fun with their growing family. If there's one thing that Mzansi loves, it's a power couple.

Source: Briefly.co.za