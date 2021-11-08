Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Brazil and Uruguay in November

Paris Saint-Germain are unhappy with the situation, claiming the 34-year-old is undergoing recovery from injury problems

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner misses PSG's Champions League clash and Ligue 1 game in the past wee due to knee and hamstring injuries

Paris Saint-Germain are unhappy with Lionel Messi after Argentina included his name for his country's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old is currently covering from knee and hamstring pains that has kept him out in the last two matches for the French side.

And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will join up with the squad during the week to honour his country's call.

Lionel Messi will compete for Argentina when they face Brazil and Uruguay during the World Cup qualifiers by PSG are not happy about it. Image: Franck Fife

However, PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has vented his frustrations about the six-time Ballon d'Or winner travelling to South America to represent the Albiceleste.

Messi has a clause on his contract with the Parisians that he would honour international games over club engagements.

What Leonardo said

But Leonardo believes Messi is still undergoing recovery after being left out of PSG's last two matches in the league and Champions League.

Leonardo told Le Parisien:

"We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase,'

"It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with FIFA."

