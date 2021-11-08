TS Galaxy Parts Ways With Veteran Striker Mohammed Anas for Unusual Reasons

Mpumalanga-based DStv Premiership side, TS Galaxy, has parted ways with experienced striker Mohammed Anas

Local media reports suggest that the Ghanaian player, Anas, has been released because he is contributing to the club’s struggles

The former Maritzburg United striker is now clubless after he was quietly handed his clearance certificate by the former Nedbank Cup winners

The latest media reports surrounding the future of Mohammed Anas is that he has been shown the exit door by TS Galaxy for having bad luck.

According to a local newspaper, it is reported that the Ghanaian footballer is the one who is bringing struggles to the club as they languish at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table. The Rockets are fresh from a 2-1 loss at the hands of SuperSport United last Friday.

Sipho Mbule and Bradley Grobler netted for Amatsatsantsa A Pitori while Mthobisi Mngomezulu found the back of the net for the Mbombela-based side.

TS Galaxy release experienced striker Mohammed Anas

According to Phakaaathi, the lanky footballer is failing to bring the team some luck as they struggle at the bottom of the log table and the club’s hierarchy opted to part ways with him. A source is quoted:

“Every team he’s played for here in South Africa has either dodged relegation by a whisker or got relegated. He was at Maritzburg and they merely survived relegation that season. He was at Free State Stars when they were relegated and the same happened at Polokwane City. Last season he was with Black Leopards and the same thing happened. The players were worried that they are trying everything but the results are just not coming. He was quietly released by the club last week.”

The former Nedbank Cup champions sit 15th on the log table with five points from 10 league matches. The South African also reports that the former Maritzburg United star has been released for bizarre reasons.

